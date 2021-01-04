Axe Price Reaches $0.0589 on Major Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. Axe has a market cap of $309,644.98 and approximately $79,883.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axe has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000136 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 215.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.