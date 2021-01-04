AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Shares Down 7.2%

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s share price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.90. 3,492,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 891% from the average session volume of 352,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.35). On average, equities analysts forecast that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.18% of AzurRx BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

About AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The company's therapeutic products are administered to patients as oral non-systemic biologics. Its lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients.

