AZZ (AZZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 11th. Analysts expect AZZ to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.02 million. AZZ had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.29%. AZZ’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect AZZ to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $47.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.23 and a beta of 1.56. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

