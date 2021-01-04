B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.10

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $44.13, with a volume of 343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.22.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $226.25 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $1,066,000.00. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $487,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $3,153,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 905,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,037,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 257,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 117,190 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 86,277 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

