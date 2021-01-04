B. Riley Increases Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Price Target to $18.00

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $13.50 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AVID. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Avid Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.60.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $701.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $16.01.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.39 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. Analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,881,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,908,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.