B. Riley Increases Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Price Target to $17.00

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 113.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytosorbents presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.43. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $11.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 528.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 670.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 17,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

