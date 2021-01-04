B. Riley Increases OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target to $50.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $31.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $470.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.30 and a beta of 0.56.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,705.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.