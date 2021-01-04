B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) rose 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 9,670,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 8,188,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

BTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $8.50 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised B2Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.58.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $487.17 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in B2Gold by 2.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 176,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 14.1% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 31,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 22.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

