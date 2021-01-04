Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BIDU. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.61.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $216.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.38 and a 200-day moving average of $134.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $225.35. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 31.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,309,000 after buying an additional 768,315 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Baidu by 88.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,362,000 after buying an additional 681,433 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Baidu by 339.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 780,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,596,000 after buying an additional 603,065 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Baidu by 79.6% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,297,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,309,000 after buying an additional 575,332 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Baidu by 26.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,355,000 after buying an additional 500,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

