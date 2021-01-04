Balancer (BAL) Market Cap Hits $107.67 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Balancer has a market capitalization of $107.67 million and $86.05 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for about $15.51 or 0.00049168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00029857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00126244 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00260062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.00526521 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.78 or 0.00278356 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00050723 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

Balancer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

