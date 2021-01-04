Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBAR. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Santander cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

BBAR stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.02. 377,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a market cap of $616.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

