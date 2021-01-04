Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)’s share price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.62. Approximately 521,467 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 484,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Banco Macro from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $361.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.35 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 26.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Macro S.A. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Banco Macro by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,130,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Banco Macro by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares during the period. 12.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

