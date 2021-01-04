Barclays Boosts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $13.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Ovintiv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of OVV stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 4.09.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $3,728,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $846,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.