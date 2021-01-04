Barclays Raises State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $99.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STT. BidaskClub lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.47.

Get State Street alerts:

STT stock opened at $72.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.16.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in State Street by 19,603.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 51.0% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,300,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 701.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 35,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 31,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.