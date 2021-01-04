Base Protocol (BASE) One Day Volume Tops $565,020.00

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 33.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Base Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $3.81 million and $565,020.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 51.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00029823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00125526 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.85 or 0.00257866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.74 or 0.00531840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00281695 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00018976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00051081 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 9,493,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,138,204 tokens. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

Base Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

