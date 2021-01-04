Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.08.

BHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $30.39.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,936,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $268,204.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,376 shares of company stock worth $2,959,624 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,748,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 25,839,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,596,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,930,000. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $55,903,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $46,700,000. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

