Bazooka Token (BAZ) Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last Week

Bazooka Token (CURRENCY:BAZ) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Bazooka Token token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001573 BTC on popular exchanges. Bazooka Token has a total market capitalization of $150,781.15 and $52,285.00 worth of Bazooka Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bazooka Token has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00035846 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001630 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00021075 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002925 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Bazooka Token Profile

Bazooka Token is a token. Bazooka Token’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,086,402 tokens. Bazooka Token’s official website is baztoken.io. The official message board for Bazooka Token is medium.com/@Baztoken.

Buying and Selling Bazooka Token

