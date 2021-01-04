BB Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH.L) (LON:BBH) Insider Justin Stebbing Acquires 2,434 Shares

BB Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH.L) (LON:BBH) insider Justin Stebbing bought 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £4,429.88 ($5,787.67).

LON:BBH opened at GBX 176.50 ($2.31) on Monday. BB Healthcare Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 98.68 ($1.29) and a one year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.40). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 176.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 167.15.

BB Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH.L) Company Profile

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

