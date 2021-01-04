Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Get Beam Global alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BEEM. BTIG Research upped their target price on Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of BEEM traded down $17.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,837,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,971. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.73.

Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million.

In related news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $129,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Global during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Beam Global during the third quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Global during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global during the third quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Beam Global during the third quarter worth approximately $608,000.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.