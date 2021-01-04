Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)’s stock price rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 365,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 796,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $49.65 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 1,232.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 30,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

