Beetle Coin (BEET) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,563.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $10.39, $24.68 and $13.77. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $185,829.93 and $1,563.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 44.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 82% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 250,938,320 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $20.33, $24.68, $5.60, $51.55, $7.50, $24.43, $18.94, $10.39, $13.77, $50.98 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.