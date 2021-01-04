Beldex (BDX) Reaches One Day Volume of $481,799.00

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $73.32 million and approximately $481,799.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0748 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009621 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000098 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.