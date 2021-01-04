Benz Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Benz has a total market capitalization of $913.27 and $825.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Benz has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One Benz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID.

Buying and Selling Benz

Benz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

