BetProtocol Hits Market Cap of $1.87 Million (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 65.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, BetProtocol has traded up 163% against the US dollar. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $702,123.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00029578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00127309 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00262256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.00523401 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00281515 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00051116 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

BetProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

