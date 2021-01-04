BidaskClub Lowers Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALLO. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.71.

ALLO opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.72. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, insider Alison Moore sold 44,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,782,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,556,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,950 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,529. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

