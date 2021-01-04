BidaskClub Lowers AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

APPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.00.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $180.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.06. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. The business had revenue of $84.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. Analysts predict that AppFolio will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total transaction of $3,114,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 27,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $4,319,306.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,958,632. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter worth $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter worth $186,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

