BidaskClub Lowers First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FCBC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Community Bankshares from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Community Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43. First Community Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCBC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 11.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 18.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

