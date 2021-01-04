BidaskClub Lowers Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

KELYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

KELYA stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Kelly Services’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 88,993.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 401,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kelly Services by 24.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 222,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,831,000 after purchasing an additional 123,197 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kelly Services by 39.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 71,610 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

