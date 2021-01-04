BidaskClub Lowers National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.30.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 81.89 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $109.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.