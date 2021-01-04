BidaskClub Lowers Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PSXP. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.73.

PSXP stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.43 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at about $924,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 62.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 617,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after buying an additional 237,191 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 62.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,389,000. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

