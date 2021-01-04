BidaskClub Lowers Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Shares of SRCL opened at $69.33 on Friday. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $64.19.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.63 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

