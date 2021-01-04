BidaskClub Lowers Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.98.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.20 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 440.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 2,466,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,150 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 980,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 444,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

