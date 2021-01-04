BidaskClub Upgrades Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Deluxe from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Shares of DLX opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.43. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $439.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Deluxe by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Deluxe by 108.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 120.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 25,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the third quarter valued at about $311,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.