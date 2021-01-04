BidaskClub Upgrades Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MSGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.00.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

NASDAQ MSGS opened at $184.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.19 and a 200 day moving average of $160.29. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.35 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Madison Square Garden Sports at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.