BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Price Down 9.1%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s share price traded down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.80 and last traded at $58.34. 4,375,458 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 2,771,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $128.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder General Catalyst Gp V, Llc sold 228,489 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $15,032,291.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 911,816 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $59,988,374.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock worth $176,943,323.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

