(BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $574.15

(BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $574.15 and last traded at $574.15, with a volume of 19 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $574.15.

The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $565.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.91.

(BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. (BIO.B) had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter.

About (BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

