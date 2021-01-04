Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s share price rose 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 479,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,614,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

BIOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Biocept in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get Biocept alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Biocept had a negative net margin of 237.01% and a negative return on equity of 114.46%. The company had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Biocept, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Biocept at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.