BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Trading 13.1% Higher

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) traded up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.48 and last traded at $52.25. 547,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 568,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.26.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27). On average, equities research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,198,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 41.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

