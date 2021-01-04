BitCoin One 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (BTCONE)

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, BitCoin One has traded down 56.8% against the US dollar. One BitCoin One token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoin One has a market cap of $862.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCoin One alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00029412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 109.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.90 or 0.00314479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00125792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00516367 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00275229 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00049638 BTC.

BitCoin One Token Profile

BitCoin One’s total supply is 13,757,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,757,329 tokens. The official website for BitCoin One is www.bitcoinone.io. BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitCoin One Token Trading

BitCoin One can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoin One should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoin One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoin One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoin One and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.