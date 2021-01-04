Bitrue Coin (BTR) Price Up 17.6% This Week

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Bitrue Coin has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $5.19 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One Bitrue Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00042954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.00338342 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00034771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00023950 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Profile

Bitrue Coin (BTR) is a token. Its launch date was February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 878,515,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,627,236 tokens. The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue. The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial.

Bitrue Coin Token Trading

Bitrue Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

