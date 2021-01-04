BitTube Price Hits $0.0102 on Major Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, BitTube has traded up 41.9% against the dollar. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit. BitTube has a market cap of $2.94 million and $15,952.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.02 or 0.00419276 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000886 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.