BlackCoin (BLK) Price Reaches $0.0451

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $366,688.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007711 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,403,593 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

