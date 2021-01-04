BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) (LON:BRWM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $533.00

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) (LON:BRWM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 533 ($6.96) and last traded at GBX 531.17 ($6.94), with a volume of 144574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 522 ($6.82).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £919.82 million and a P/E ratio of 64.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 481.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 422.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 197.53%.

In other BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) news, insider Ollie Oliveira bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 433 ($5.66) per share, with a total value of £34,640 ($45,257.38).

About BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

