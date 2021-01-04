Blakecoin (BLC) Achieves Market Cap of $26,614.54

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $26,614.54 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blakecoin has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,033.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $991.14 or 0.03193743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.06 or 0.00480321 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $394.49 or 0.01271147 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.67 or 0.00433936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00021864 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.32 or 0.00187935 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 28,574,306 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin.

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

