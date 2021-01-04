Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Price Down 12.3%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares fell 12.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.00 and last traded at $37.51. 11,952,958 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 5,723,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.

BLNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.34 and a beta of 4.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at about $1,283,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter worth about $1,069,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 98.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

