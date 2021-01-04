Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Stock Price Up 10%

Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) rose 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 798,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,672,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

APRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $83.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -3.19.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $39,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $44,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,260 shares of company stock valued at $124,272. Insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 53.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 70.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 40.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

