Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Down 6.8%

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $102.49 and last traded at $104.57. 909,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 626,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Blueprint Medicines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. The business had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.42 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8087.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $495,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,859.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,557 over the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 32.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,293,000 after buying an additional 111,760 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1,166.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.