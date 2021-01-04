Bluzelle (BLZ) Trading Down 7.8% This Week

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bluzelle has a market cap of $17.15 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bluzelle coin can now be bought for about $0.0669 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $32.15, $24.68 and $51.55.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00042371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.16 or 0.00306149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00030203 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00022776 BTC.

BLZ is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,401,415 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com.

Bluzelle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $51.55, $13.77, $33.94, $24.68, $20.33, $24.43, $18.94, $5.60, $7.50, $32.15 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

