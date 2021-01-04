Bob’s Repair Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,651.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $371,117.19 and approximately $8,651.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including $33.94, $24.43, $51.55 and $5.60. In the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded up 44.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00043545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.00350546 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00036328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00024059 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com.

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

Bob's Repair can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob's Repair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bob's Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

