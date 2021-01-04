Boltwood Capital Management Has $2.87 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.4% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.11. 6,191,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,701,788. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.77. The stock has a market cap of $193.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $115.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

